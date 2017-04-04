Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stuart Webber's future remains unresolved despite press reports stating an agreement has been made between Huddersfield Town and Norwich City for his services.

Town put their head of football operations on gardening leave last week after he expressed an interest to leave the club for the role of the Canaries' new sporting director.

And contrary to Press Association reports suggesting a deal has been done, the club remain tight lipped over the current situation.

With both sides facing each other at the John Smith's Stadium in the SkyBet Championship on Wednesday, it is unlikely any development or announcement will be made before the encounter.

The former director of recruitment at Liverpool was Norwich City's first choice, after revamping Town's scouting set-up and helping to appoint boss David Wagner in 2015.

Webber's proposed move to Carrow Road will be in a newly created position as the club change their hierarchy following a disastrous season after relegation from the Premier League last campaign.

He will be tasked with leading the hunt for a new manager after the club sacked Alex Neil last month with Alan Irvine in temporary charge for the past three games.