Huddersfield Town have signed German striker Collin Quaner on a three-and-a-half year deal.

The 25-year-old will train with his new teammates at PPG Canalside on Friday afternoon as David Wagner completes preparations for the Saturday Championship showdown with Ipswich Town.

His new club are awaiting international clearance for the 6ft 3in Dusseldorf-born player, who has Ghanaian ancestry and will wear shirt No23 for Town.

This season, Quaner has scored eight goals and provided five assists for Union Berlin, where he would have been out of contract this summer.

Now he has swapped 2 Bundesliga for the Championship.

Quaner, reputed to be a hard worker and nimble for a big man, joined Berlin, currently fifth in 2 Bundesliga, in 2015.

He came through the ranks at Fortuna Dusseldorf and has also played for Arminia Bielefeld, Ingolstadt and VfR Aalen.

Town boss David Wagner, who has in-depth knowledge of the game in his native Germany, has said adding a striker to his squad “makes sense”.

His current specialists in that role are Nahki Wells and Elias Kachunga, with the latter more often taking a wider berth.

Wagner has made one other signing so far in the January transfer window, bringing in Chelsea forward Izzy Brown on loan.

He said of Quaner: "We are delighted Collin has agreed to join us.

"The opportunity to bring a player like him into your squad in the January window is rare – the top scorer for a team pushing for promotion – but Collin made it very clear that he wanted to come to Huddersfield Town.

"We wanted to use this transfer window, if possible, to find a number nine with different qualities to the players we already have in the squad and Collin is ideal for this.

"He is a very aggressive striker with power, strength, and a direct style of play, but importantly he has an unbelievable working attitude that will fit the ‘Terriers Identity’ perfectly.

"He is also improving, as can be seen in his performances for Union Berlin this season. We still think he has lots of space to get better, which is exciting for everyone.

"Given how well this squad has performed so far this season, it was also very important that we do not disrupt the group. Everything we know about Collin’s character tells us he will fit into the squad.

"We will work hard with Collin on the training pitch so he can quickly contribute to our team."