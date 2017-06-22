Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Aaron Mooy's hopes of progressing in the Confederations Cup with Australia hang in the balance after a 1-1 draw with Cameroon this afternoon.

With both sides chasing a win after losing their opening Group B fixtures, Huddersfield Town's transfer target played the full 90 minutes in St Petersburg.

Andre Anguissa opened the scoring in first-half stoppage-time for Cameroon, racing onto a long ball from defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui to poke the ball over advancing goalkeeper Mathew Ryan.

The lead was short-lived, however, as Alex Gersbach was brought down inside the area early in the second-half with Milligan dispatching the spot-kick with precision.

Tim Cahill, making his 99th appearance for Australia, was then introduced in an attempt to change the game but both sides wasted good chances to win the game late on.

The final result ultimately helps neither side in the quest for qualification from the group with all eyes now turning to this evening's Chile vs Germany clash.