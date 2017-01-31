Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sources have played down supposed interest from Crystal Palace in Huddersfield Town midfielder Philip Billing.

The 19-year-old Dane is highly-rated and made his sixth start of the season in Saturday’s 4-0 FA Cup fourth-round win at Rochdale.

That took his overall Town appearance tally to 25 (14 starts) with two goals.

Signed from Esbjerg in 2013, the Danish Under 19 international who is 6ft 5in tall is contracted to 2020.

That deal was signed last March, shortly after he scored a sizzling first goal for the club in the 2-0 Championship win at Nottingham Forest.

It was suggested Premier League Palace have made an enquiry, but Town remain relaxed as the closure of the January transfer window nears.