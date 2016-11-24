Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town Under 18s will play AFC Wimbledon in the FA Youth Cup.

It’s a John Smith's Stadium assignment for Tony Carss side in the third round of the competition, after the Dons defeated Bristol Rovers 3-0 in the second round.

Goals from Toby Sibbick, Reece Williams-Bowers and Hayden Antwi secured the Dons a trip North.

But the match was overshadowed by a serious injury to Rovers player Sam Blake, who was carried off on a stretcher early in the first half with a suspected broken ankle.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town Head Coach David Wagner on bubble NOT bursting Share this video Watch Next

AFC Wimbledon Under 18s are managed by Mark Robinson, who sent his best wishes to Blake for a speedy recovery.

A date has yet to be fixed for the meeting with Town in West Yorkshire.

Town, of course, have been knocked out in each of the last two seasons by Chelsea, who have gone on to win the competition.

Town’s Under 18s are away at Nottingham Forest in the Professional Development League II on Saturday (11.30).

AFC Wimbledon: Joseph Bursik, Nathan Wood (Nick Akoto), Paul Kalambayi, Toby Sibbick, Tom Scott, Sean Bird, Anthony Hartigan, Judah Chapman (Valentino Carpene), Antonio Walker (Ethan Nelson-Roberts), Reece Williams-Bowers, Jayden Antwi.