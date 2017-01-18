Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town take on Ipswich this weekend and will be looking to get back to winning ways after a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday last time out.

Town's loss saw them drop to fifth in the Championship table, six points clear of Derby in seventh place.

Ipswich on the other hand won their last league game - against Blackburn - but find themselves 14th in the league, heading for an unremarkable mid-table finish this season.

The Tractor Boys were also knocked out of the FA Cup on Tuesday by non-league Lincoln City, which has heaped pressure on manager Mick McCarthy .

The former Republic of Ireland international will be hoping for a response from his side at the weekend to steady the Ipswich ship and keep him in the Portman Road hotseat.

Who would you pick to start the match on Saturday and hopefully push Town closer to a shot at promotion to the big time?

