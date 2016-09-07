Huddersfield Town v Leeds United: The West Yorkshire derby in numbers

Huddersfield Town v Leeds United: Who has the better record overall?

Huddersfield Town will have history on their side when they go into this weekend’s West Yorkshire derby.

There have been 76 games between Town and Leeds United over the years according to 11v11.com’s records with the Terriers coming out on top most often than not with 30 wins to Leeds’ 27.

Wins by each side

However, recent history is more evenly spread between the two sides.

Over the last 10 seasons Leeds and Huddersfield have won six derbies each, while two ended in draws.

Last season’s 4-1 victory for Huddersfield at Elland Road broke a run of four straight victories for Leeds.

Wins by each side over the last 10 seasons

The balance does tip slightly in favour in Leeds though when you just look at matches Huddersfield have played away from home.

Huddersfield have won just 12 of their 41 away derbies while Leeds have won 19 of those matches with 10 ending in draws.

Wins by each side away from Huddersfield