Huddersfield Town v Leeds United: The West Yorkshire derby in numbers

  • By

Who has the better record overall as the two sides are set to face each other in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend

Huddersfield Town v Leeds United: Who has the better record overall?
Huddersfield Town v Leeds United: Who has the better record overall?

Huddersfield Town will have history on their side when they go into this weekend’s West Yorkshire derby.

There have been 76 games between Town and Leeds United over the years according to 11v11.com’s records with the Terriers coming out on top most often than not with 30 wins to Leeds’ 27.

Wins by each side

Source: 11v11.com

However, recent history is more evenly spread between the two sides.

Over the last 10 seasons Leeds and Huddersfield have won six derbies each, while two ended in draws.

Last season’s 4-1 victory for Huddersfield at Elland Road broke a run of four straight victories for Leeds.

Wins by each side over the last 10 seasons

Source: 11v11.com

The balance does tip slightly in favour in Leeds though when you just look at matches Huddersfield have played away from home.

Huddersfield have won just 12 of their 41 away derbies while Leeds have won 19 of those matches with 10 ending in draws.

Wins by each side away from Huddersfield

Source: 11v11.com

Leeds United's Stuart Dallas looking to avenge last season's 4-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town

Stuart Dallas will be hoping to be celebrating at the final whistle against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The midfielder wants to put right the 'unacceptable' loss to their West Yorkshire neighbours back in March when the sides meet on Saturday

Leeds United fans make their feelings known during a game against Manchester United.
  1. Football League Championship
    Why do most supporters hate Leeds United?
  2. Rajiv Van La Parra
    Rajiv van La Parra out to banish bad memory as Huddersfield Town chase historic start to season
  3. Football League Championship
    Championship transfer rumours: Leeds United miss out on international free agent, Ghana captain failed medical at Reading
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    Leeds United's Stuart Dallas looking to avenge last season's 4-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town
  5. Football League Championship
    Championship transfer rumours: Jordan Rhodes' late loan offer, ex-Arsenal striker to sign for Nottingham Forest

