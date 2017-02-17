Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jurgen Klopp has got the better of Manchester City both this season and last.

His Liverpool side were 1-0 winners in December’s Premier League clash at Anfield.

And in 2015/16, Klopp enjoyed a league double over the Etihad side, although the Reds lost out on penalties to City after a 1-1 draw in the Capital One Cup final at Wembley.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch Next Huddersfield Town v Manchester City preview Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: David Wagner on calls with Jurgen Klopp ahead of Manchester City clash Share this video Watch Next

Now Klopp’s best mate and Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner is aiming to chalk up success against the Sky Blues in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The pair, who worked alongside each other at Borussia Dortmund, chat to each other on a regular basis.

But there has been no detailed FA Cup talk.

“Of course we have spoken,” said Wagner, whose side are seeking a seventh straight win in all competitions.

“But there is nothing he can do or say to help us. What did he say? Good luck!”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch Next Huddersfield Town v Manchester City preview Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town boss David Wagner on a potential FA Cup upset Share this video Watch Next

Wagner is aiming to become the first manager since Andy Ritchie in January 2008 to lead Town to victory over a Premier League side.

With Town in League One, Birmingham were beaten 2-1 in front of 13,410 in the third-round tie at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Luke Beckett scored from close range after four minutes. But Garry O’Connor struck on 20 after Town keeper Matt Glennon parried Fabrice Muamba’s shot.

Birmingham then took the initiative, with Gary McSheffrey and O’Connor to the fore.

But they were unable to get the better of Glennon, who now watches Town regularly as a radio pundit.

Town snatched victory late on when Beckett charged down the wing and crossed.

As Liam Ridgewell and Radhi Jaidi were pulled to the near post, Chris Brandon was given space to drill home his volley.

Town won 1-0 at Oldham Athletic in round four before a 3-1 fifth-round defeat by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, where 41,432 watched.

The club’s last appearance in round five was in February 2013, when Wigan Athletic won 4-1 at the John Smith’s.