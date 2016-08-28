Huddersfield Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers: How the players rated

David Wagner's men made it four Championship wins from five yesterday afternoon as Rajiv van La Parra's early strike was enough to see off Wolverhampton Wanderers at the John Smith's Stadium.
Huddersfield Town now go into next week's international break two points clear of second-placed Fulham at the top of the table.
Below Examiner Football Writer Doug Thomson runs his eye over the Town's performance.
Danny Ward
Made some fine saves to frustrate Wolves and earn a first clean sheet for Town - 9
Tommy Smith
Produced another solid show both in defence and attack to play his part in victory - 7
Chris Lowe
Caught the eye, especially before the break, but a third caution is a concern - 7
Mark Hudson
The skipper impressed, and made some telling tackles and clearances - 8
Christopher Schindler
Calm and composed, he worked well alongside Hudson to help shackle Wolves - 8
Jonathan Hogg
Another excellent display from a player who looks so happy in Town’s system - 9
Aaron Mooy
Another big contribution from the Aussie, whose passing was spot on and effective - 8
Elias Kachunga
The German forward just never stops! Gave the visitors all kinds of problems - 8
Kasey Palmer
Showed flashes of skill on his full debut but still in the adapting phase - 7
Rajiv van La Parra
Always a danger to his former employers and claimed his first Town goal to win it - 8
Nahki Wells
A shame his persistence didn’t bring a goal but had a hand in the clincher - 8
Substitutes
Jack Payne (for Palmer, 57mins) - 7
Harry Bunn (for Wells, 61) - 7
Sean Scannell (for Van La Parra, 88) - 6
