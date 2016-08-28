Huddersfield Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers: How the players rated

Rajiv van La Parra celebrates scoring for Huddersfield Town against former side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

David Wagner's men made it four Championship wins from five yesterday afternoon as Rajiv van La Parra's early strike was enough to see off Wolverhampton Wanderers at the John Smith's Stadium.

Huddersfield Town now go into next week's international break two points clear of second-placed Fulham at the top of the table.

Below Examiner Football Writer Doug Thomson runs his eye over the Town's performance.

Danny Ward

Made some fine saves to frustrate Wolves and earn a first clean sheet for Town - 9

Tommy Smith

Produced another solid show both in defence and attack to play his part in victory - 7

Chris Lowe

Caught the eye, especially before the break, but a third caution is a concern - 7

The Huddersfield Town players celebrate with the fans after the 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Mark Hudson

The skipper impressed, and made some telling tackles and clearances - 8

Christopher Schindler

Calm and composed, he worked well alongside Hudson to help shackle Wolves - 8

Jonathan Hogg

Another excellent display from a player who looks so happy in Town’s system - 9

Aaron Mooy

Another big contribution from the Aussie, whose passing was spot on and effective - 8

Elias Kachunga

Huddersfield Town's Elias Kachunga is fouled by Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jack Price.

The German forward just never stops! Gave the visitors all kinds of problems - 8

Kasey Palmer

Showed flashes of skill on his full debut but still in the adapting phase - 7

Rajiv van La Parra

Always a danger to his former employers and claimed his first Town goal to win it - 8

Nahki Wells

A shame his persistence didn’t bring a goal but had a hand in the clincher - 8

Substitutes

Harry Bunn in action for Huddersfield Town against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Jack Payne (for Palmer, 57mins) - 7

Harry Bunn (for Wells, 61) - 7

Sean Scannell (for Van La Parra, 88) - 6

