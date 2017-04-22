Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a day to forget for Huddersfield Town as Play-Offs rivals Fulham subjected David Wagner's side to a humbling defeat in front of their own fans at the John Smith's Stadium.

Although Chris Lowe opened the scoring for the hosts as early as the fourth minute, the Cottagers came from behind to score four goals in the space of 30 first-half minutes.

Full-back Scott Malone levelled the score from a tight angle in the 16th minute before Tom Cairney fired the visitors in front from the penalty spot on 20 minutes.

And Stefan Johansen's brace to complete the scoring before the interval put paid to the encounter as a contest to move the West London outfit to just two points behind Town, who now lie fifth in the table.

Have a look below at the Huddersfield Examiner's key talking points from today's game at Pride Park.

Key Moment

Conceding a fourth goal on the stroke of half-time put paid to any fleeting hopes of a dramatic second-half comeback.

Moan of the Match

Town’s inability to deal with Fulham’s direct pace and intensity was similar to the showing earlier in the season at Craven Cottage - nothing seems to have been learnt in the six months since that 5-0 defeat.

Talking Point

Although still not over the line in the race for the Play-Offs, even if they do make it are they good enough to put up a decent challenge based on recent showings?

Man of the Match

Izzy Brown - his second-half introduction was the only real bright spot in an otherwise day to forget for David Wagner's side.

Tweet of the Match

Referee Watch

Andy Davies (Hampshire) - Couldn’t argue with either penalties awarded and for once it wasn’t the officials at the centre of the key talking points.

Atmosphere



The fans never stopped singing throughout despite the scoreline and deserved so much better on the day.

Verdict



Any defeat hurts but the manner of this one at home to a fellow promotion chasing side will be the toughest thing to take.

