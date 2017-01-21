Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Goals from Izzy Brown and Christopher Schindler gave Huddersfield Town a convincing 2-0 win over Ipswich Town at the John Smith's Stadium.

With the visitor's offering little of an attacking threat throughout, on-loan Chelsea forward Brown broke the deadlock just before half-time with a curling shot past Ipswich keeper Dean Gerken.

Defender Schindler then doubled the score in the 57th minute, firing home after Gerken could only parry Philip Billing's shot into his path.

Town's 15th league win of the season and sixth in eight games will have particularly pleased Head Coach David Wagner due to the absence of talisman Aaron Mooy through injury.

But who stood out to warrant the Man of the Match accolade? And who flattered to deceive or was below par?

