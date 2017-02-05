Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Michael Hefele's 89th minute goal sealed a memorable win for Huddersfield Town over West Yorkshire rivals Leeds United at the John Smith's Stadium.

The popular German centre-back set the home faithful into raptures, prodding home after Aaron Mooy's shot was deflected into his path.

And it was a deserved victory for David Wagner's men, who were also 1-0 winners at Elland Road in September, in front of a season's-best home crowd of 22,400.

But who stood out to warrant the Man of the Match accolade? And who flattered to deceive or was below par?

