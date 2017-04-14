Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Collin Quaner's late winner sealed a well-deserved victory over Preston North End as well as booking Huddersfield Town's place in the end-of-season SkyBet Championship Play-Offs.

Despite David Wagner's dominating for the majority of the game, Preston North End continued to frustrate with the result looking to be heading for a draw.

But deep in stoppage-time Wiltshire referee Lee Probert awarded a spot-kick for an off-the-ball incident and although Aaron Mooy's penalty was saved by Preston's Chris Maxwell, Quaner was quickest to smash the ball home.

Although Huddersfield Town are still only seven points ahead of seventh place Fulham FC, they are mathematically guaranteed a top six finish due to a number of promotion hopefuls playing each other.

Have a look below at the Huddersfield Examiner's key talking points from today's game at the John Smith's Stadium.

Key Moment

Collin Quaner’s first league goal for David Wagner’s men not only sealed all three points but guaranteed a Play-Off spot.

Moan of the Match

Although the rebound was converted, it was the second league penalty Huddersfield Town have failed to convert so far this season.

Talking Point

Among the late drama, could Philip Billing’s injury mean further selection headaches for David Wagner?

Man of the Match

Elias Kachunga - scored Town’s first goal and was a constant menace for the Preston North End defence.

Tweet of the Match

Referee Watch

Lee Probert (Wiltshire) - gave an arguably controversial penalty in Town’s favour but it’s about time the side have a stroke of luck with officials.

Atmosphere

David Wagner urged the town to get behind his side and right from kick-off they delivered.

Verdict

It wasn’t pretty at times but all that matters is the win at this stage of the season - bring on Derby County on Easter Monday!