One festive wish Huddersfield Town will be looking to deliver will be to improve their goal difference in the second half of the season.

Starting at home to Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day, David Wagner’s men start with a goal difference of zero.

They’ve done superbly well in the Championship so far, securing fourth spot at Christmas, and it’s remarkable for a side who play such attacking, attractive football, that they haven’t yet scored three times in any game.

Wagner will be keen to put that right sooner rather than later, because goal difference could be crucially important in the final reckoning come May.

Recent results have gone some way to repairing the damage of the dip in form a few weeks ago – Town back to winning ways and impressively so.

The only team to have a worst goal difference in the top echelon is Birmingham City with minus two.

Another interesting goal-difference stat is Fulham FC, as the London club have a goal difference of plus 10.

This could be seen as inflated with two 5-0 scorelines in their favour, one against Town, of course, which did no favours for their own tally, and the other against Reading.

Although Derby County have only a goal difference of plus eight, they have certainly improved theirs since the club re-appointed Steve McClaren.

The Rams strikeforce is one only some clubs can dream of, the likes of Darren Bent, Matej Vydra, James Wilson and Johnny Russell adorning the teamsheet.

Town have been praised for their attacking play and creating plenty of chances so far this season, so all they need is to do is add more of an end-product in the second-half of the season.