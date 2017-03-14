Huddersfield Town's Aaron Mooy will be swapping a SkyBet Championship promotion push for another type of pressure next week.
The 26-year-old midfielder has been included in Australia's 23-man squad for two crucial 2018 World Cup Qualifiers against Iraq and the United Arab Emirates.
Currently locked in a four-way battle for two automatic qualifying spots, Socceroos Head Coach Ange Postecoglou takes his side to Tehran on March 23rd before a home tie in Sydney five days later against the UAE.
With Australia already dropping points with a surprise 2-2 draw with Thailand back in November and a tricky away clash in Japan to come later in the year, there is little margin for error.
Australia find themselves third in Group B of the Asian section of the qualifying campaign, one point behind Saudia Arabia and Japan after claiming nine points from five games.
Should Mooy and his team-mates find themselves finishing out the top two, the side will face a home and away play-off against the third-placed side in Group A for the opportunity to play the fourth-placed team from CONCACAF (Central and Northern America) in a home and away encounter.
Mooy will link-up with the national side after Huddersfield Town's trip to Bristol City at Ashton Gate this Friday, March 17.