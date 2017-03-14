Huddersfield Town's Aaron Mooy will be swapping a SkyBet Championship promotion push for another type of pressure next week.

The 26-year-old midfielder has been included in Australia's 23-man squad for two crucial 2018 World Cup Qualifiers against Iraq and the United Arab Emirates.

Currently locked in a four-way battle for two automatic qualifying spots, Socceroos Head Coach Ange Postecoglou takes his side to Tehran on March 23rd before a home tie in Sydney five days later against the UAE.

Video thumbnail, SEE what Aaron Mooy has left behind to take the SkyBet Championship by storm
Video Loading
Watch NextNahki Wells on his contract situation at Town

Watch Next

WATCH: Aaron Mooy's former club Melbourne City in action

With Australia already dropping points with a surprise 2-2 draw with Thailand back in November and a tricky away clash in Japan to come later in the year, there is little margin for error.

Australia find themselves third in Group B of the Asian section of the qualifying campaign, one point behind Saudia Arabia and Japan after claiming nine points from five games.

Should Mooy and his team-mates find themselves finishing out the top two, the side will face a home and away play-off against the third-placed side in Group A for the opportunity to play the fourth-placed team from CONCACAF (Central and Northern America) in a home and away encounter.

Mooy will link-up with the national side after Huddersfield Town's trip to Bristol City at Ashton Gate this Friday, March 17.

Read More

Huddersfield Town latest