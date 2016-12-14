Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s the home of Alan Partridge, Sale of the Century and Colman’s mustard.

But a rare away win at Norwich City is the hope for Huddersfield Town fans.

It’s more than 47 years since it last happened.

Frank Worthington was wearing blue and white stripes.

But it was his teammates Bobby Hoy and Colin Dobson who scored in the 2-1 success of 1969-70.

Ian Greaves’ Town took the title in what was then Division Two.

It’s now the Championship, and fans are dreaming of another promotion to the top flight, this time under David Wagner.

Town have made 10 visits to Carrow Road since that last success.

They have lost on seven of them.

The most recent came two years ago.

Chris Powell’s men started strongly but had centre-back Murray Wallace dismissed on 17 minutes after he fouled Cameron Jerome,

Town held out to half-time, but Bradley Johnson (2), Nathan Redmond, Jerome and Lewis Grabban then netted for a 5-0 home win.

In all Town have played 19 league games at Norwich, winning five and losing nine.

They have scored 17 goals there and conceded 37.

Town were 1-0 winners in a League Cup third-round tie in 1967/68, when they made the semi-finals.

And a third-round FA Cup tie in 1986/87 ended 1-1, with Norwich winning the replay 4-2.