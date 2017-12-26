Huddersfield Town drew 1-1 with Stoke City on Boxing Day as neither side was able to land a knockout punch on the other.
Tom Ince opened the scoring for the Terriers with his first competitive goal for Town, before Egypt international winger Ramadan Sobhi ensured the Potters would leave West Yorkshire with a point.
In what was an entertaining game at the John Smith's Stadium, referee Anthony Taylor denied both teams a spot kick, despite replays showing both sides had a strong shout for a penalty.
David Wagner and Mark Hughes will likely touch on these contentious topics in their post-match press conference, which we are in place at the John Smith's for.
Stick with us here for both bosses' reactions to the game and the key incidents.
That's all, folks
That’s all from David Wagner and that brings the post-match press conference to an end.
Improve
We have to improve and we will improve because we need further points on the board.
Penalties
Ours was a clear penalty.
I haven’t seen the Stoke penalty on replay but from my view I thought it was.
Goal
Thsi is a big moment for him and a big one for us - now I am sure more will follow.
Effort
We really wanted to get this ball over the line in the final minutes and try to find a winner.
Ince
He’s on track because now the second part of his season starts.
A very good goal with a very good assist from Collin too.
Satisfied
The result was good. A further point - continue and move on.
Lossl
Everyone knows they are a threat from set plays.
You need an outstanding goalkeeper and we have that in Jonas Lossl.
Dominant
We dominated and controlled the majority of the game which is why I think it was a strong performance for us.
Happy?
I would say it’s a fair result if we count the clear-cut chances.
I Would say we were the better team in open play.
We played better football, but they were better from set pieces.
That's all
That’s all from Mark Hughes - here comes David Wagner.
Pressure
Everybody’s putting timelines on me, but in recent weeks we haven’t done too badly.
Good value
Top keepers save you points, protect you leads and give you results.
The top clubs have one and we have one as well [Butland].
But that’s what he’s there for.
Encouragement
Performance-wise we’ve always been in games.
We lost two games to last-minute goals.
We were very much in those game - we haven’t been being outplayed.
We needed that little bit of luck to change our way.
Penalties
I don’t think [Mooy] was ever in good possession of the ball.
Whether that’s influenced the referee for ours, you’ll have to ask him.
Town
They are very open when they lose the ball.
Basketball
At 1-1 we were very much ion the game.
It was a bit of a basketball game.
Allen
Joe Allen was immense once again - he drove the game all afternoon.
Defensive injuries
We were affected once again with injuries in defensive areas.
That’s been the story since the start of the season.
On the line
We’ve had an unbelievable scramble in the box and it still didn’t go over the line.
Unfortunately from our point of view it’s a half an inch on the line.
Hughes
It’s the Stoke boss first.