Huddersfield Town drew 1-1 with Stoke City on Boxing Day as neither side was able to land a knockout punch on the other.

Tom Ince opened the scoring for the Terriers with his first competitive goal for Town, before Egypt international winger Ramadan Sobhi ensured the Potters would leave West Yorkshire with a point.

In what was an entertaining game at the John Smith's Stadium, referee Anthony Taylor denied both teams a spot kick, despite replays showing both sides had a strong shout for a penalty.

David Wagner and Mark Hughes will likely touch on these contentious topics in their post-match press conference, which we are in place at the John Smith's for.

