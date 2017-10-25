Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liverpool will play in special shirts embroidered with poppies to commemorate Remembrance weekend when they host Huddersfield Town at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds’ players will also sign their jerseys and donate them to the Royal British Legion to auction to raise valuable funds.

Last year, the special edition poppy-embroidered shirts worn by Liverpool during their fixture with Watford at Anfield raised over £13,000 for the Legion.

These vital funds help the Legion’s work supporting today’s generation of armed forces families and veterans, whether they are living with an injury or illness, coping with bereavement or finding employment.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson told the club’s official website: “It’s an honour for the team to be able to thank the armed forces and their families for everything they do.

“Their sacrifice is great and it’s important for us to pay our respects to them at Anfield this weekend and remember all those who lost their lives serving their country.”

In addition to a minute’s silence before kick-off, the teams will be led onto the pitch by Legion standard bearers Lyndsey Taggart and Eddie Flaherty, together with Colour Sergeant John Grimes and Lance Corporal John O’Neil from the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment Local Infantry Battalion, 4 Lancs.

Further support to the Poppy Appeal will be given through an article published in the matchday programme, perimeter LED board advertising and a pre-match bucket collection.

The LFC Premier League Poppy Pin, which features the club crest and Royal British Legion poppy, is on sale now in club stores, LFC’s official online store and via the Royal Britsih Legion’s online poppy shop.

Huddersfield Town also have a poppy pin available from club outlets and on-line

All proceeds raised from sales of the badge will go directly to the Royal British Legion.