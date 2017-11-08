Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This summer's transfer window saw Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner bring in twelve new players to the John Smith's Stadium ahead of the club's maiden Premier League campaign.

It also allowed a number of Town's fringe players to leave on loan in order to gain more playing time including first-team squad members Sean Scannell, Jack Payne, Tareiq Holmes-Dennis and Jordy Hiwula.

Below, Daniel Rushworth checks in on how the Terriers are performing a few months into their spells away from the club.

Jack Payne - Oxford United

The midfielder has played a key role on-loan at the Kassam Stadium, making a total of 23 appearances as the Us currently sit 10th in League One, two points outside the play-off places.

The 23-year-old has thrived playing in his preferred number 10 position and scored a brace his Oxford's recent 4-3 defeat at home to MK Dons in the Football League Trophy.

Following a recent 3-3 draw at home to Rotherham United, Payne spoke to the Oxford Mail about the club's recent run of good form: "We've done well with some really good performances.

"It's now five games unbeaten and it's a good little run we're on and we just need to keep going."

Despite Payne's optimism, Oxford have gone on a three game losing run, which included a first round FA Cup exit away at Port Vale on Friday night.

Sean Scannell - Burton Albion

Despite manager Nigel Clough expressing his delight at signing the winger during the summer, Scannell has struggled to hold down a regular spot in the Brewer's team, making only 10 appearances during his spell back in the SkyBet Championship.

Burton currently sit one point and one place above the relegation zone with Town's loan man failing to hit the back of the net so far this season.

Clough has used Scannell in his preferred right-wing position and will be wanting more from the 27 year-old in terms of goals to help his side climb up the table.

Jordy Hiwula - Fleetwood Town

The forward has made a steady run of appearances for Fleetwood during his loan spell but most of them have been from the bench.

The former England Under-19 international has scored six goals in his 20 appearances for Uwe Rosler's men, who currently sit eighth in League One and outside the play-off spots on goal difference.

The strikers pace coming off the bench has been a threat for League One defences and he'll be hoping to force his way back into the starting eleven by capping promising performances with more goals.

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis - Portsmouth

The left back unfortunately suffered a long-term knee injury during his Portsmouth debut back in August against Rochdale.

The 22 year-old underwent a successful operation on his left knee on August 14th and is believed to be out for around 10 months.

However, the south coast club will have to continue paying the flying full-backs wages due to the terms of the loan deal.

Rekeil Pyke - Port Vale

Pyke has found life out on loan difficult, having not made an appearance for Port Vale since September 23rd.

The 20 year-old failed to score in his eight outings for the club under then-manager Michael Brown, but following the sacking of Brown in mid-September, the Town youngster has fallen out of favour.

Port Vale currently have the joint fourth worst goal scoring record in the league and new manager Neil Aspin may be forced to turn to Pyke in the coming weeks to change his sides fortunes or face relegation out of the Football League.

Jordan Williams - Bury FC

Williams has found regular appearances hard to come-by at Gigg Lane this season with his side struggling in the relegation zone of League Two.

The 18 year-old defender was brought in by former Town boss Lee Clark but has struggled for form having only kept three clean sheets in his ten appearances for the club.

Bury's poor start to the season saw Clark sacked on October 30th and the club are yet to appoint a replacement.

Williams will want to impressive interim manager Ryan Lowe in order to nail down a more regular spot in the Bury defence.

Fraser Horsfall - Kidderminster

After a brief spell on loan at Gateshead at the beginning of this season, the 20 year-old has now gone out to Kidderminster in search of regular first team football.

The defender made his debut for the club this weekend in their 4-2 loss at AFC Fylde.