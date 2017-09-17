LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Leicester City fan gallery?

It was another impressive atmosphere at the John Smith's Stadium as Huddersfield Town fought out a draw with Leicester City in front of a crowd of 24,169.

Boss David Wagner wanted a response after a lacklustre showing at West Ham United on Monday night and straight from kick-off Town took the game to the visitors.

Yet despite dominating, the hosts were made to wait for the deadlock to be broken – Laurent Depoitre slotting home in the 46th minute.

The joy was short-lived though as four minutes later the Foxes were level as Jamie Vardy equalised from the penalty spot.

And despite Elias Kachunga having a goal ruled out for offside the scoreline remained 1-1 to see Town's unbeaten home start to their inaugural Premier League campaign continue.

