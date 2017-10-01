LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham Hotspur fan gallery?

LOOK: Did you make it into our Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham Hotspur fan gallery?

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A vociferous John Smith's Stadium crowd of 24,169 couldn't roar Huddersfield Town to victory against an impressive Tottenham Hotspur side yesterday afternoon.

Such was the performance of the visitors the game was effectively over as a contest as early as the 23 minute as in-form striker Harry Kane grabbed a brace either side of a Ben Davies strike.

Although Town bravely rallied in the second-half, it wasn't to be and Tottenham substitute Moussa Sissoko added a fourth in stoppage time.

Yet despite the scoreline, the Town fans never stopped supporting David Wagner's men throughout the entire 90 minutes with their dedication, loyalty and passion even drawing praise from Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino after the game .

Not only was it Huddersfield Town's heaviest defeat of the season so far but their first at home, with the side hoping to make amends away to Swansea City on Saturday, October 14.

Were you at yesterday's game? Scroll through the gallery above and see if you have been snapped by our photographer.