Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A travelling Blue White Army of 2,583 had a Valentine's Day to remember as Huddersfield Town beat Rotherham United at the New York Stadium.

In a pulsating five-goal thriller, Tommy Smith sealed the win in the second minute of stoppage time to extend Town's SkyBet Championship winning streak to five games.

Basement bottom side Rotherham had twice taken the lead with Semi Ajayi opening the scoring for the Millers before Joe Lolley's low, curling shot made it 1-1.

Tom Adeyemi then restored Rotherham's lead from 25 yards, but Elias Kachunga headed in a corner minutes later to once again equalise for Town.

And as it looked as though there would be a share of the spoils for both sides, Smith grabbed all three points for David Wagner's men with an exquisite half-volley.

Were you one of those at yesterday evening's game? If so, what did you think of the players' performances?

Also, scroll through the gallery above and see if you have been snapped at yesterday's clash.