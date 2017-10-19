Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manchester United could be counting the cost of their Champions League victory as they face Huddersfield Town.

Jose Mourinho’s side won 1-0 at Benfica last night thanks to a Marcus Rashford goal gifted by teenage home keeper Mile Svilar, who carried the ball over his own line.

Rashford, however, limped off suffering a knee injury with 14 minutes left and must be a doubt against David Wagner’s side, who are looking for a first Town victory over United since 1952.

Mourinho is hoping for good news on the England international, but it is by no means guaranteed.

He also has several other injured players to check on.

“Marcus Rashford I thought was cramps because he was running so much that I thought it was about muscular fatigue,” said Mourinho.

“But, no, he told me he was feeling something in his knee. It didn’t look for me a big thing but you never know.”

Mourinho’s side came in for some criticism despite being on the brink of European qualification.

Asked if United were unfairly treated when onlookers talk about their defensive approach, he said: “You know, with other managers, with other players, I’m pretty sure that yes (they get an easier ride) but that’s not the problem for us.

“And there is another situation, maybe I’m guilty of it: I never speak about injuries.

“Other managers, they cry, they cry, they cry when some player is injured. I don’t cry.

“I think the way to do it is to ignore the players that are injured, is to focus on the players that are available. It is to give confidence to the players that are available.

“But if I want to moan and cry like the others, I can cry for the next five minutes.

“(Zlatan) Ibrahimovic, (Paul) Pogba, (Marouane) Fellaini, Marcos Rojo - I can cry but I don’t, so we do it with what we have.

“You know, we went to Liverpool with two midfield players and nothing else, not even on the bench.

“Today it happened the same. We brought a kid, like Benfica does (the keeper), because I don’t have another solution.

“I brought Scott McTominay who is the same age as Benfica’s kids, but the Premier League is a different story. It’s really hard.

“But, again, you know, 12 matches, 10 victories, two draws, nine clean sheets. We are not bad.”