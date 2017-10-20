There could be one major player missing when Huddersfield Town take on Manchester United at the John Smith's stadium .
Henrikh Mkhitaryan did not arrive at The Lowry Hotel in Salford with the rest of the United squad on Friday afternoon.
Mkhitaryan is one of four players - including Anthony Martial, Daley Blind and Joel Pereira - who live in the city centre and tend to rendezvous with teammates at the hotel, but Martial, Blind and Pereira arrived with the rest of the squad at The Lowry.
Luke Shaw also appears to have been omitted from Mourinho's travelling squad to face The Terriers . Shaw travelled to Lisbon in midweek and did not make the bench against Benfica.
Town are relishing facing a United side which has started strongly under Mourinho in his second season.
Aaron Mooy said he cannot wait to line-up against United.
After a frustrating cameo appearance against Swansea City last weekend , the Australian international spoke of his excitement at the prospect of the encounter.
Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Mooy declared games against the likes of United was the reason why the he came to England.
Confirmed United squad members
David De Gea
Sergio Romero
Joel Pereira
Antonio Valencia
Victor Lindelof
Chris Smalling
Matteo Darmian
Daley Blind
Phil Jones
Ashley Young
Axel Tuanzebe
Scott McTominay
Ander Herrera
Nemanja Matic
Juan Mata
Jesse Lingard
Anthony Martial
Marcus Rashford
Romelu Lukaku