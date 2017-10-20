The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There could be one major player missing when Huddersfield Town take on Manchester United at the John Smith's stadium .

Henrikh Mkhitaryan did not arrive at The Lowry Hotel in Salford with the rest of the United squad on Friday afternoon.

Mkhitaryan is one of four players - including Anthony Martial, Daley Blind and Joel Pereira - who live in the city centre and tend to rendezvous with teammates at the hotel, but Martial, Blind and Pereira arrived with the rest of the squad at The Lowry.

Luke Shaw also appears to have been omitted from Mourinho's travelling squad to face The Terriers . Shaw travelled to Lisbon in midweek and did not make the bench against Benfica.

(Image: Eamonn and James Clarke)

Town are relishing facing a United side which has started strongly under Mourinho in his second season.

Aaron Mooy said he cannot wait to line-up against United.

After a frustrating cameo appearance against Swansea City last weekend , the Australian international spoke of his excitement at the prospect of the encounter.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Mooy declared games against the likes of United was the reason why the he came to England.

(Image: Eamonn and James Clarke)

Confirmed United squad members

David De Gea

Sergio Romero

Joel Pereira

Antonio Valencia

Victor Lindelof

Chris Smalling

Matteo Darmian

Daley Blind

(Image: Eamonn and James Clarke)

Phil Jones

Ashley Young

Axel Tuanzebe

Scott McTominay

Ander Herrera

Nemanja Matic

Juan Mata

Jesse Lingard

Anthony Martial

Marcus Rashford

Romelu Lukaku