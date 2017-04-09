Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Goals from Eric Lichaj and Jamie Ward ensured manager Mark Warburton earned his first league win as Nottingham Forest boss against Huddersfield Town.

A close-range finish from Lichaj in the 32nd minute and a well-taken solo effort from Ward 12 minutes after the break gave Forest the well-deserved three points after dominating David Wagner's side throughout.

And had it not been for a number of fine saves from Town goalkeeper Danny Ward, the margins of victory may have been even bigger.

“We are delighted with the three points, which are vital at this stage of the season,” Mark Warburton said.

“But I am also delighted with the quality of the performance - I thought we moved the ball well, we were brave, we created chances.

“In truth we should have been two or three up by half-time, their keeper made a great save just before the interval.

“We looked at their strengths and respected they are a very good team and came here full of confidence.

“But we thought they might be a bit leggy after their game on Wednesday and we wanted to push their full backs back - they have a lot of joy through that."

Much of Nottingham Forest's game plan came through a high tempo intensity of pressing – something which Warburton was delighted to see executed to perfection against Wagner's team.

“We speak about responsibility, as a group, and the players have responded,” remarked the Nottingham Forest boss.

“It was first class and the first few tackles that flew in got the crowd going and showed the desire of the players.

“They worked really hard today and everyone put in shifts, all over the park and I am delighted with a quality performance.”

The victory sees Forest move five points clear of the drop zone with Warburton hoping the win will be a springboard for further success when fellow strugglers Blackburn Rovers visit the City Ground on Friday.

"It is all about Friday now. We will do everything to make sure we are prepared for Blackburn and the details are key," he added.

"The players will see the quality there today and they will see that they get their rewards; they have to believe that if they do things right and work hard, they will get their rewards.”