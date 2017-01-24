Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Steven Downes

Leigh Bromby has set his sights on three wins out of three as the coach of Huddersfield Town Under 18s.

The former Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Leeds United defender stepped up to take full charge when Tony Carss became head of academy coaching last month.

After a 5-1 win at Hull City, Town beat Crewe Alexandra 1-0 at PPG Canalside to go third in the Professional Development League Two North.

Now they head to Barnsley on Saturday (11.00).

See fine training-ground finish for Town:

Dom Tear’s goal after half an hour brought the win over Crewe and while Bromby was pleased with his side’s solid display, he believes there is more to come.

“It was a good win, a good performance in the first half especially. I thought we passed the ball well,” said the 36-year-old, who joined Town’s academy staff in 2014.

“The only disappointment came in the final third. We created plenty of chances but we weren’t clinical enough.

“In the second half we changed it, we had four Under 16s playing, which is fantastic for our progression.

“It did change things a little bit but I thought they managed the game very well.

“Crewe were on top of us, but the younger players showed a great attitude and team responsibility. I thought they did really well.”

Keeper Ryan Schofield caught the eye for the home side.

And Bromby said: “He was outstanding. The coaches who work with him rave about him and his quality.

“He is a good keeper and made some excellent saves.

“We all know he can perform like that and hopefully he will be pushing for a place in the Under 23s soon.”

Looking ahead to Barnsley, Bromby said: “I am looking forward to it and so the lads should be, two wins now on the spin and the team should be confident.

“I’d like to see a few more goals but overall I am pleased with how we are going at the moment.”

Bromby, who coached at Leeds before joining Town, says his transition to leading the Under 18s has been smooth.

“Tony (Carss) is in the office with me every day and he was out there watching against Crewe.

“He gives me advice for sure, but it is for me to stamp my own authority on the team.

“We play the Huddersfield Town way, we try to copy the first team, so there won’t be any change in style of play, just the voice they hear.

“It is a great progression for me. I am happy the club have given me this opportunity and I am looking forward to progressing as a coach.”