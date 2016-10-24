Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Things To Do Huddersfield Halloween Bonfire Night

No punishment for Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner after on-pitch goal celebration

  • Updated
  • By

The German Head Coach was sent to the stand after Elias Kachunga's 93rd-minute winner against Derby County at the weekend

WATCH: Doug Thomson on Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner escaping celebration ban
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

David Wagner has escaped punishment for his on-pitch celebration of Elias Kachunga’s dramatic stoppage-time winner against Derby County.

There had been fears of a fine or even touchline ban for the head coach, who was sent to he stand after going onto the pitch after the goal which lifted his side up to third in the Championship.

Referee Peter Bankes spoke to Wagner after the match and included the incident in his match report.

But both the Merseyside whistler and the Football Association accepted Wagner’s claims that his actions were in the heat of the moment.

LOOK: Huddersfield Town 1 Derby County 0, 22.10.16: Match Action from the John Smith's Stadium

VIEW GALLERY
Huddersfield Town 1 Derby County 0, 22.10.16: Head Coach David Wagner and Derby Manager Steve McClaren.

The German said afterwards: “Emotion is part of football, and I was a small part of this game. When we scored I was without control.

“But I was totally surprised to be sent to the stand.

“For me I did nothing. Why be punished for celebrating with my players?

“I shouted to nobody, hurt nobody, and caused nobody a problem when I celebrated with my players seconds before the end of the game.”

WATCH: Town players celebrate win over Derby County with the fans (courtesy of Sammy Johnson)

WATCH: Town players celebrate win over Derby County with the fans (courtesy of Sammy Johnson)
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Town’s operations director Ann Hough explained: “On behalf of David and the club, I’d like to thank the FA for its understanding on this matter and subsequent response.

“Football is an emotive game and in a fantastic moment, David lost awareness of his surroundings as he wanted to celebrate the winning goal with his players.

“David knows he should not leave the technical area and enter the field of play and has been reminded of his responsibilities.

“But he caused no issue and didn’t delay the restart of the game. As such, we feel the FA’s response is appropriate.”

More on Huddersfield Town 1 Derby County 0

Live Blog Recap On-The-Whistle Match Report David Wagner Post-Match Huddersfield Town Player Ratings
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Town Talk: Victory over Derby County highlighted the best of the beautiful game

Town Talk is a weekly fan column focusing on all things Huddersfield Town-related.

Huddersfield Town fan Mike Davis believes nothing still beats a last-minute winner despite all the changes in today's modern matchday experience

Previous Articles

Elias Kachunga is a different class and four other things we learned from Huddersfield Town's win over Derby County

Huddersfield Town 1 Derby County 0, 22.10.16: Elias Kachunga celebrates his stoppage time winner.

Examiner's Football Writer Doug Thomson looks at the key talking points from the weekend's dramatic 1-0 win at the John Smith's Stadium

Related Tags

Events
Football League Championship
Teams
Huddersfield Town FC
Derby County FC
People
David Wagner

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. David Wagner
    Huddersfield Town fans queueing up to back coach David Wagner over celebration
  2. David Wagner
    'Why punish me for celebrating?' asks Huddersfield Town boss after win over Derby County
  3. Huddersfield Town FC
    Elias Kachunga is a different class and four other things we learned from Huddersfield Town's win over Derby County
  4. David Wagner
    No punishment for Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner after on-pitch goal celebration
  5. David Wagner
    Huddersfield Town prospect signs long-term contract

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent