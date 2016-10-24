No punishment for Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner after on-pitch goal celebration

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

David Wagner has escaped punishment for his on-pitch celebration of Elias Kachunga’s dramatic stoppage-time winner against Derby County.

There had been fears of a fine or even touchline ban for the head coach, who was sent to he stand after going onto the pitch after the goal which lifted his side up to third in the Championship.

Referee Peter Bankes spoke to Wagner after the match and included the incident in his match report.

But both the Merseyside whistler and the Football Association accepted Wagner’s claims that his actions were in the heat of the moment.

The German said afterwards: “Emotion is part of football, and I was a small part of this game. When we scored I was without control.

“But I was totally surprised to be sent to the stand.

“For me I did nothing. Why be punished for celebrating with my players?

“I shouted to nobody, hurt nobody, and caused nobody a problem when I celebrated with my players seconds before the end of the game.”

Town’s operations director Ann Hough explained: “On behalf of David and the club, I’d like to thank the FA for its understanding on this matter and subsequent response.

“Football is an emotive game and in a fantastic moment, David lost awareness of his surroundings as he wanted to celebrate the winning goal with his players.

“David knows he should not leave the technical area and enter the field of play and has been reminded of his responsibilities.

“But he caused no issue and didn’t delay the restart of the game. As such, we feel the FA’s response is appropriate.”