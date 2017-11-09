Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

On a cold Saturday afternoon on November 21st 2015, newly appointed Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner's took charge of his first game away to Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Adopting an ambitious 3-4-3 formation at Hillsborough, it gave fans a glimpse of the bold, attacking style of football that would become synonymous with the German.

And despite taking the lead through Sean Scannell , the Owls managed to mount a comeback thanks to a double from Lucas Joao either side of Kieran Lee's strike.

From the matchday squad only five players remain at the club with Daniel Rushworth taking a look at where these players are now...

Joe Murphy

The goalkeeper only made another three appearances under Wagner before being loaned out to Bury FC for the 2016/17 campaign, making the switch permanent this summer.

Tommy Smith

Virtually an ever-present under Wagner, the full-back has dramatically improved under the watchful eye of the German to become club captain.

The former Manchester City player was one of the best full backs in the SkyBet Championship last season and is an integral part of the club's inaugural Premier League campaign this time around.

Mark Hudson

The vastly experienced centre back was club captain at the time of Wagner's appointment and was a huge character in the dressing room.

Hudson was one of the first names on the team-sheet in the 2015/16 season but the following campaign was reduced to more of a squad player before retiring this summer for a coaching role.

Martin Cranie

The versatile 31-year-old like was a permanent member in the starting XI during Wagner's first season in charge, but saw his starts limited in the 2016/17 campaign.

However, he remains a vital member of the current squad despite only making two appearances so far this campaign.

Dean Whitehead

The experienced holding midfielder was impressive during the 2015/16 season and a key player as the club consolidated their position in the Championship.

As Wagner looked to bring his own players in, Whitehead became more of a rotation player and although he is still at the club, has made only one Premier League appearance from the bench against Tottenham Hotspur .

Kyle Dempsey

The 22-year-old had a steady run of appearances in the 2015/16 season before being loaned out to League One outfit Fleetwood Town the following season.

The midfielder made the move permanent for an undisclosed fee this summer and has so far been impressive for Uwe Rosler's side.

Sean Scannell

The winger continued to feature regularly during David Wagner's first season at the club but saw his playing time reduce the following campaign with the signings of Elias Kachunga and Rajiv Van La Parra .

This summer he was loaned to Burton Albion where he has failed to score so far during in his ten appearances.

Emyr Huws

Huws was a shrewed loan signing by former Town boss Chris Powell and continued to play under Wagner following his sacking.

The Wales international signed for Cardiff City in the summer of 2016 but played only three times, before he was loaned to Ipswich Town.

Harry Bunn

The promising wide-man was an ever-present during the first season under Wagner but the following the additions of Kachunga and van La Parra saw his appearances limited to cameo's from the bench and cup starts.

The former Manchester City player's highlight was his strike that gave Town the lead at the Etihad in an FA Cup reply in early March before Town went onto lose the tie 5-1.

Bunn signed for Bury in 2017 under the management of former Town boss Lee Clark , but has only found the net once in a Football League Trophy match - against Blackburn Rovers.

Mustapha Carayol

Despite making a number of appearances following his appointment, Wagner decided not to extend the winger's stay at the club past January and he joined Leeds United on loan for the rest of the season.

Carayol then signed for Middlesbrough on deadline day in 2016 and has since made 26 appearances, scoring twice.

Nahki Wells

Town's then record signing from Bradford City was Wagner's main striker for his first two seasons.

The Bermudan international scored a total of 24 goals under Wagner and played a key role in helping Town reach the Premier League.

With only 12 months left on his contract and other options upfront with the summer signings of Laurent Depoitre and Steve Mounié , the forward was sold to Burnley in the summer of 2017 for £5m but has yet to make a appearance for the club due to injury.

Substitutes

Lloyd Allinson

A back up to Jed Steer and Joe Murphy during the 2015/16 season, Allinson joined Chesterfield on a free transfer in the summer of 2016.

The stopper made five appearances that season before signing for FC United of Manchester of the National League North in July 2017.

Murray Wallace

Recalled from a loan spell at Scunthorpe by Powell before his last game in charge, he made his only appearance under Wagner as 89th minute sub at Hillsborough.

Wagner was unimpressed with Scottish defender and was allowed to sign permanently for Scunthorpe in January on a free transfer, where he has become a regular starter ever since.

Ben Chilwell

An instant fans favourite when he signed on loan from Leicester City, the attacking full-back suited Wagner's style of play which saw him appear in every game under the German before his loan spell ended.

Whilst on-loan, Chilwell saw Leicester mount an early season title challenge and, despite not making an appearance in the league, was part of Claudio Ranieri's squad that lifted the Premier League trophy that May.

Duane Holmes

The midfielder made six appearance under Wagner, scoring in a 5-0 win over Charlton Athletic at the John Smith's Stadium before joining Scunthorpe in the summer of 2016 on a free transfer, where he has scored six goals in 48 appearances.

Jonathan Hogg - Midfielder

The tough tackling holding midfielder has been Mr Reliable for Wagner during his time in charge, making a total of 66 appearances under the German boss.

Joe Lolley - Forward

The tricky winger was a regular in Wagner's first season in charge but saw his appearances limited by the Germans signings out wide.

In 2016/17, Lolley was used as an impact substitute during Town's promotion campaign and, while still at the club, has only two appearances to his name this season - both in the EFL Cup .

Florent Bojaj - Striker

Despite never starting a game under Wagner, Bojaj did score one goal for the Terriers, coming off the bench to score in a 3-1 win against Reading .

The striker had loan spells at Kilmarnock and Newport County in 2016/17 before he joined Welling United on a free transfer this summer.