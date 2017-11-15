Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's players have become household names this season after Premier League promotion has seen the club's coverage move onto a globe scale.

But how many of the players would you still recognise if some of the letters of their names were missing?

In the latest in a series of international break quizzes with a game show twist, we are testing your knowledge of Town's players past and present.

Using a similar format to the Blankety Blank game show of yesteryear, we are giving you 20 minutes to unveil the 20 player's names blanked out.

To pit your wits against the quiz, simply click on the 'Play' button below and see how many you can guess.

You can skip to and from any you like but be wary of the time!

Will you be a top Terrier or a complete Terrier? Either way, Good Luck – you'll need it!