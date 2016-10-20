Login Register
Preston North End v Huddersfield Town: give us your ratings for the Terriers

  • Updated
  • By

Who stood out and who didn't as David Wagner's side endured a second successive defeat in just a matter of days

Preston North End 3 Huddersfield Town 1, 19.10.16: PNE's Alex Baptiste battles for the ball with Town's Elias Kachunga.

It was a night to forget for Huddersfield Town as David Wagner's side were outclassed 3-1 by Preston North End at Deepdale.

Town endured a second successive defeat in just a matter of days as old boy Tom Clarke, Alex Baptiste and Paul Gallagher all inflicted the damage before an hour was even played.

Second-half substitute Nahki Wells did pull a goal back in the 81st minute but it was no more than a consolation on a disappointing night.

On David Wagner's 45th birthday, it was also the first time Town had conceded more than one goal in a league game this season.

Despite the setback, Huddersfield Town still lie fourth in the table, five points clear of seventh place Bristol City.

But who stood out to warrant the Man of the Match accolade? And who flattered to deceive or was below par?

Have your say below with our Player Rating Gadget letting you score each of David Wagner's men out of 10.

 
Rate the playersRate the players
Preston
3
Huddersfield
1
Championship, October 19, 2016
  • Danny Ward
    0
  • Tommy Smith
    0
  • Mark Hudson
    0
  • Chris Schindler
    0
  • Chris Löwe
    0
  • Jonathan Hogg
    0
  • Aaron Mooy
    0
  • Jack Payne
    0
  • Sean Scannell
    0
  • Elias Kachunga
    0
  • Rajiv van La Parra
    0
  • Substitutes
  • Nahki Wells
    0
  • Harry Bunn
    0
  • Kasey Palmer
    0
    LOOK: Did you make it into our Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town fan gallery?

    Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town, 19.10.16: Fans enjoy themselves before the game.

    Have a look to see if you were snapped during Town's 3-1 SkyBet Championship defeat at Deepdale last night

    Preston North End 3 Huddersfield Town 1: David Wagner's men outclassed at Deepdale

    Preston North End 3 Huddersfield Town 1, 19.10.16: PNE's Alex Baptiste scores is team's second goal against Town.

    It was an unhappy 45th birthday for the German Head Coach as he witnessed his side succumb to a second successive league defeat

