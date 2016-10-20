Preston North End v Huddersfield Town: give us your ratings for the Terriers

It was a night to forget for Huddersfield Town as David Wagner's side were outclassed 3-1 by Preston North End at Deepdale.

Town endured a second successive defeat in just a matter of days as old boy Tom Clarke, Alex Baptiste and Paul Gallagher all inflicted the damage before an hour was even played.

Second-half substitute Nahki Wells did pull a goal back in the 81st minute but it was no more than a consolation on a disappointing night.

On David Wagner's 45th birthday, it was also the first time Town had conceded more than one goal in a league game this season.

Despite the setback, Huddersfield Town still lie fourth in the table, five points clear of seventh place Bristol City.

But who stood out to warrant the Man of the Match accolade? And who flattered to deceive or was below par?

