Record signing Steve Mounie is fit to lead the Huddersfield Town attack against Manchester United.

The 23-year-old Benin international has missed the last five matches in all competitions but has trained all week and is ready for a recall.

Head coach David Wagner confirmed his £11.5m capture from Montpellier, who has been out with a heel injury, has suffered no adverse issues in his work at PPG Canalside.

His availability is a major tonic for Town, who have scored only once in the matches he has missed – when Laurent Depoitre notched in the 1-1 draw against Leicester City.

There is less encouraging news on midfielder Phil Billing, however, as he will be out for eight to 12 weeks with a twisted ankle suffered in the 2-0 defeat at Swansea.

Striker Collin Quaner is also not available to face Jose Mourinho’s United but is expected to be back in contention when Town travel to face Liverpool at Anfield next weekend.

Wagner said: “Steve Mounie will be back in the squad, he trained all week without any issues.

“Phil Billing has a serious injury.

“We aren’t 100% sure if he needs surgery or not. The final investigations will be on Monday.”