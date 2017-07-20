Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have unveiled another shirt for their Premier League debut season.

The navy and pink pinstripe design was revealed alongside a We Are Premier League banner in St George’s Square.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

It’s a PUMA number to go alongside the blue and white stripes and red and black which Town have already worn in pre-season.

Again, it features the name of sponsor OPE Sports on the front.

Pure Business Group feature on one sleeve and the Premier League logo on the other.

The alternative pinstripe shirts, shorts and socks, will be available for pre-order from Saturday before they goes on general sale at the Stadium Superstore, the Packhorse Centre store and online at htafcmegastore.com on Saturday, August 5.

The shorts and socks for the kit are predominantly navy with pink features.

Adult replica shirts are priced at £45, with children’s sizes at £37.

Child shorts will be priced £20, with adult shorts £22.

Socks are priced from £8.

The full mini-kit for the smallest Terriers will be £35.

Fans can have their picture taken with the play-off trophy and new giant kits in St George's Square today.