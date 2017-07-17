Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fans keen to dress like their heroes may want to hold off buying their club’s away shirt, according to research from Trinity Mirror's Data Unit.

Huddersfield Town, like many clubs up and down the country are launching their new away/alternative shirts ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.

However, analysis has found some clubs have shunned their away shirts last season in favour of their third choice ones.

Incredibly, Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur only wore their away kits once in Premier League games last season, while Everton only wore theirs twice.

The Foxes instead donned their third choice colours three times, Spurs wore theirs six times and Everton wore their third choice kit seven times.

Of course, teams do tend to prefer to wear their home jerseys wherever possible and if there is a clash then whether the away team chooses their away or third strip will also depend on clashes.

Overall, away kits were only worn 156 times in the league last season compared to 553 times for home kits and 51 times for third choice kits.



To see how often each Premier League side used their different shirts during the 2016/17 campaign, check out the chart below.