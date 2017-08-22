Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Scott Malone is hoping a bristling performance against Rotherham United tomorrow could help stake a claim for a Premier League starting place.

The 26-year-old is still to make his competitive Huddersfield Town debut after sealing a £3.5m move from SkyBet Championship side Fulham this summer.

And with boss David Wagner suggesting he may rotate his squad for the Carabao Cup second round clash under the floodlights of the John Smith’s Stadium (kick-off 7.45pm), Malone believes it is a chance to shine.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“If the boss does make changes then I am sure the players who come in will thrive under the lights of the stadium,” said Malone, eager to take on the League One outfit.

“We want a good cup run and it gives the players who haven’t played so far a chance to play.

“We’re all desperate to do so and it’s down to the players on Wednesday night to show the boss what they can do to try and force their way into the Premier League XI.

“One of the reasons I came to Huddersfield was to play Premier League football and it’s a case of showing the boss what I can do when given the opportunity, as well as in training.”

Despite the competition for places, Malone insists the team spirit and togetherness is one of the strongest he has experienced during a professional career which has taken him to nine different clubs, including one in Hungary, over eight years.

“They’re a great bunch of lads, everyone is together and it’s a really good team spirit, which has made it one of the easiest teams to settle into.

“It’s going to be a team effort for the next 36 games or so and we are all supporting each other, with everyone looking forward to getting game time.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Although Malone featured heavily in a more advanced role for the Cottagers last season, his preferred position is at left-back and he appreciates the task in hand in dislodging current incumbent Chris Lowe.

“I’ve had strong competition before – from Fabio at Cardiff City and Ryan (Sessegnon) at Fulham – so I’m used to it and I think you need it to play at the best level.

“Chris Lowe is a Premier League player, just like I am, so whoever plays is going to do well

“He played pretty much every game last season so I knew it wasn’t going to be a case of me just walking into the starting line-up.”