Former Celtic and Wales legend John Hartson has warned of the continued need for regular first team football for goalkeeper Danny Ward.

The Liverpool FC stopper has made tremendous strides in his personal development this campaign after joining Huddersfield Town on a season-long loan from the Anfield giants.

And the last few months in particular have seen the 23-year-old produce a number of fine displays as David Wagner's side push for SkyBet Championship promotion.

Ward's loan deal at the John Smith's Stadium is set to expire in the summer with BBC pundit Hartson quick to underline the importance of first-team football for the player.

“Danny (Ward) is having a fantastic season up at Huddersfield – the side are doing exceptionally well and he's a big part of it,” said the 41-year-old media summariser.

“I'm delighted for the lad as he's a very talented goalkeeper with great ability.

“It's a position you need to be playing regularly, you don't need reserve football or bounce games on the training ground - you need to be in the thick of the action and playing in front of crowds.

“From a goalkeeping point of view that's how you stay sharp, keep good anticipation and good reactions.

“Playing games of football was what Danny needed and Huddersfield Town has been good for him.”

While Ward has thrived in West Yorkshire, Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp appears unhappy with the goalkeeping options that have remained at Anfield with Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius both failing to impress.

But despite the contrast in fortunes of the young keeper and Premier League giants, the Ward's future is uncertain with the Reds believed to lining up a move for Joe Hart this summer.

Whatever the outcome, Hartson rates Ward highly enough for the goalkeeper to be an real asset to any top side.

“Liverpool have Mignolet and Karis, then they're talking about signing Joe Hart,” Hartson said. “I don't know how Jurgen Klopp sees him (Danny Ward).

“Obviously if Huddersfield Town can secure him again next season that would be good but it's up to Liverpool and Danny.

“Whether he stays or goes though, his career is on the rise and he will be an asset to any top team – he's that good.”

Should Huddersfield Town be successful in their Championship promotion push, the idea of playing top-flight football at a club Ward has flourished at could be too tempting an offer to turn away.

But after the 4-0 defeat at Bristol City ahead of the international break, Hartson believes David Wagner's side have it all to do to seal automatic promotion.

“A couple of weeks ago I was thinking they could catch Brighton & Hove Albion or Newcastle United,” added Hartson.

“Both had a few indifferent results while Huddersfield were going really well but then they lost that Friday night game at Bristol City.

“So that momentum they had, when they were in the ascendancy - they need to get that back.”