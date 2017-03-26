The poem Roxy's mum chose to be read out at her d

Former striker Iwan Roberts believes Huddersfield Town's head of football operations Stuart Webber would be a perfect fit for Norwich City.

Welshman Roberts, fondly remembered at both clubs for his powerful No9 displays, was speaking as speculation intensifies over Webber's future at the John Smith's Stadium.

Webber joined Town from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2015 and was instrumental in bringing German head coach David Wagner to the club from Borussia Dortmund.

The 33-year-old has also overseen the transformation of the club's scouting operation which has provided a platform for Huddersfield Town to rise from SkyBet Championship strugglers to genuine promotion candidates.

And it's these credentials which have meant Webber has become the frontrunner for the newly-created sporting director role at Norwich.

Huddersfield Town have yet to comment on the rumours but former player Roberts believes it would be a perfect fit for the Carrow Road side.

“The one thing Norwich City have struggled with in the last four or five transfer windows is the recruitment side of the club,” Roberts said.

“They've spent a lot of money, the players haven't been good enough, they've lost a lot of money selling the players on – it's all down to lazy scouting.

“Stuart would bring new ideas and a better scouting system which will improve the squad by the signings they make.

“He did a good job at Wolves, moved to Huddersfield Town and was so important in bringing David Wagner to the club and that appointment alone proves what a good judge of character he is.

“Then again, the recruitment at the club last summer, it's been up there with the best in the Championship.”

Whether Stuart Webber leaves West Yorkshire or not, the former Town favourite has nothing but praise for David Wagner's side after watching them a number of times this season and still believes automatic promotion is very much alive for the club.

“It's been a magnificent season – they've caught everyone by surprise,” Roberts added.

“When I saw them at Carrow Road earlier in the season they were the best, if not the best, side in the division.

“They've got a magnificent manager who has turned the club's fortunes around and they've just got to keep believing.

“There's still plenty of points to play for – it's going to be tough to catch either Brighton & Hove Albion or Newcastle United but they might start cracking and dropping points.

“Town have that game in hand which is vital they win to keep the pressure on those top two.

“Pressure can do strange things but Huddersfield Town have got a real belief and togetherness in the club so you never know.”