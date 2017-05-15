Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal reflected on his side's goalless draw with Huddersfield Town and described it as 'a positive result'.

Town dominated the entire John Smith's Stadium encounter and recorded 69% of possession but were unable to find a way through a stubborn and resolute Owls side.

Despite the negativity, it was a classic tactical game plan of containing the home side in order to exploit the advantage in the second-leg back at Hillsborough on Wednesday evening.

"It is a positive result, if you go away in the Play-Off Semi-Final and you return to play the home game at 0-0, it is very, very positive," Carlos Carvalhal said.

"There are two words that we said pre-match and that was focus and efficiency. We came here to try and keep the second game alive and we have done that. We now play at home in front of our fans as a final."

And although the stalemate means Sheffield Wednesday arguably return to their own patch favourites to reach the Wembley final for a second successive year, Carvalhal does not see it that way.

"We are not favourites in this competition. Every team has 25 percent chance. There have been two draws so every team still has 25 percent. The value of all four teams are similar.

"We had a similar game to this here in the season, we tried to score but we must give credit to Huddersfield, they blocked our transition.

"At the end of the day, the most important thing is the semi-final is open, we must now play at Hillsborough and we have good expectations."