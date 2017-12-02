Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has once again tipped Huddersfield Town to taste defeat, predicting a 2-0 loss to Everton in the Premier League this afternoon.

The former Arsenal player has forecast Town to have picked up just four points from their first 15 games in the top flight and sees them losing at Goodison Park as well today.

Merson feels the visitors’ poor record in front of goal will lead them to struggle against a Toffees side under new boss Sam Allardyce.

“Home advantage will be crucial for Everton here against a Huddersfield team that don’t score goals,” he said in his weekly predictions.

“The atmosphere wasn’t great in the win over West Ham and it won’t improve with Sam Allardyce coming in.

“I don’t think the fans want him there but they could be mid-table if they win this one.

“Football changes quickly.”

Town have scored just nine goals in their first 14 games since promotion and have struggled on their travels - not netting since August away from home.

The travelling Terriers cohort of nearly 3,000 will be hope history repeats itself for Allardyce, who lost his opening fixture as Blackpool manager to former side Town as he embarked on his fledgling career back in 1994.