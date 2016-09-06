Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Steve Evans: Leeds United boss Garry Monk could be sacked if they lose to Huddersfield Town

Elland Road job purely depends on results says former manager

Leeds United manager Garry Monk could be under pressure according to former Elland Road boss

Former Leeds United manager Steve Evans fears Garry Monk could get sacked should his side lose to Huddersfield Town this weekend.

The Scot was not handed a new contract by owner Massimo Cellino over the summer, with the Italian opting for Monk to manage the club - the 44th manager appointed by Cellino in his 24 years in football.

And Evans believes failing to win against Town at Elland Road on Sunday will have “huge consequences” for Monk.

In an interview on Goals on Sunday, Evans said: “I think from knowing the individual, I don’t think Mr Cellino is ever going to change.

“I think it will be purely 100 per cent results dependent.

“If Garry gets results and there is a plan being worked to then Mr Cellino will stick with him.”

What did Tareiq Holmes-Dennis say about Town's Kasey Palmer?

THD on Kasey Palmer
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

But the Glaswegian was quick to point out that the former Swansea boss’ results must change soon if he is to keep his job.

“I think they have had an inconsistent start to the season,” continued Evans.

“It was poor, then they turned it with a couple of great results and then they lost down at Nottingham [Forest] on Saturday [last weekend] and they’ve got a Yorkshire derby next weekend against Huddersfield at Elland Road.

“That takes on huge consequences for Garry and perhaps everyone at Elland Road, because they will have to win.”

Huddersfield Town latest

How a transfer works Town fans on the Wolves win Five points from the victory over Wolves Kyle Dempsey loaned to Fletwood Town
1 of 4

Previous Articles

Delight as Huddersfield Town loan man continues winning ways

Trophy win and now three points for Kyle Dempsey

Related Tags

Teams
Huddersfield Town FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. Huddersfield Town FC
    Steve Evans: Leeds United boss Garry Monk could be sacked if they lose to Huddersfield Town
  2. Newcastle United FC
    Championship transfer rumours: Newcastle United to lose three new signings, Bundesliga side eye Iceland international
  3. Aaron Mooy
    Huddersfield Town's Aussie ace eyes derby challenge at Leeds United
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    Leeds United favourite aims to help Huddersfield Town win at Elland Road
  5. Huddersfield Town FC
    We're only looking forward says Huddersfield Town boss as Leeds United trip looms

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent