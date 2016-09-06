Steve Evans: Leeds United boss Garry Monk could be sacked if they lose to Huddersfield Town

Leeds United manager Garry Monk could be under pressure according to former Elland Road boss

Former Leeds United manager Steve Evans fears Garry Monk could get sacked should his side lose to Huddersfield Town this weekend.

The Scot was not handed a new contract by owner Massimo Cellino over the summer, with the Italian opting for Monk to manage the club - the 44th manager appointed by Cellino in his 24 years in football.

And Evans believes failing to win against Town at Elland Road on Sunday will have “huge consequences” for Monk.

In an interview on Goals on Sunday, Evans said: “I think from knowing the individual, I don’t think Mr Cellino is ever going to change.

“I think it will be purely 100 per cent results dependent.

“If Garry gets results and there is a plan being worked to then Mr Cellino will stick with him.”

But the Glaswegian was quick to point out that the former Swansea boss’ results must change soon if he is to keep his job.

“I think they have had an inconsistent start to the season,” continued Evans.

“It was poor, then they turned it with a couple of great results and then they lost down at Nottingham [Forest] on Saturday [last weekend] and they’ve got a Yorkshire derby next weekend against Huddersfield at Elland Road.

“That takes on huge consequences for Garry and perhaps everyone at Elland Road, because they will have to win.”