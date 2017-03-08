Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A team who have spent £77m were scared of Huddersfield Town’s efficiency and winning style.

That’s the view of John Smith’s Stadium fans after Town beat Aston Villa 1-0 with a goal from Tommy Smith to stay third in the Championship and hot on the promotion trail.

Other results largely went Town’s way, so they head to 12th-placed Brentford on Saturday six points behind second-placed Brighton with a game in hand – and 11 points clear of seventh-placed Fulham who snatched a late draw against Leeds.

Frank, in Salendine Nook, said: “Our least impressive home performance for several weeks but three points were all that mattered.

“Villa frustrated us for long periods but couldn’t keep up the pressure as the second half progressed.

“Some awful decisions from the officials (yet again) and a deliberate targeting of Brown was not sufficiently punished.

“I had just said “we never score from corners” when Smith came up with the winner: I was delighted to eat my words.”

Danny, in Outlane, reckons the respect Villa manager Steve Bruce paid Town with his team set-up speaks volumes for the progress made under David Wagner.

“Tougher game than Newcastle but found a way to get the win – it looked like a set piece was the only way through the Villa defence,” he said.

“But I suppose we have to get used to teams setting up like that – it’s a sign of respect that a team who have spent £77M are scared of us. Up the Town.”

Kirkburton-based Roger summed it up simply: “Another performance of True Grit.

“Villa came with a clear plan to put bodies behind the ball and the physicality of their game almost went out of control due to slack refereeing.

“Town are going to have some knocks and bruises to repair before Saturday.

“It wasn’t pretty stuff, not helped by a fast-deteriorating pitch, and the imminent international break will be a welcome relief for players and pitch before the final push for promotion.”

David, in Dewsbury, felt Town were very lucky to win, while Chris Green from Dalton says a message is being sent out to Town’s promotion rivals.

“Other than Brighton winning down the road in South Yorkshire, which was to be expected as you can’t really rely on a basement club who are practically relegated to produce a favour, it was a perfect evening for our Terriers,” said Chris.

“We are still breathing down the necks of the south coast club and we are basically sending smoke signals all the way down to the seaside that we will not throw in the towel in our bid to catch them.”

Bill, a regular contributor to www.examiner.co.uk content on Town, who is from Birkby, said: “Town looked jaded.

“It was as if the Newcastle game had taken a lot out of them, and it required an excellent defensive display to platform a narrow and much-needed win.

“What I particularly liked was how they kept working despite the lack of flow going forward. We’d have lost this game last season.

“NB Hogg must be the fittest man at the club.”

Joe, in Marsh, said the three points were invaluable at a vital stage in the campaign and with what’s to come.

“I felt we lacked a little quality on the offensive front in truth, perhaps we can excuse the players after the huge disappointment of Saturday – but I’ll credit them for their determination to get three invaluable points,” he said.

“We now have 11 ‘Cup Finals’ between us and the Premiership, starting with a really tough game against a free-flowing Brentford side who seem scoring plenty of goals.”