Aaron Mooy's tackle on Liam Bridcutt during the derby match at Leeds United at the weekend is still a hot topic of debate for football fans.

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett believes the challenge was absolutely worthy of a red card, claiming the referee should have been suspended for not deeming the tackle "reckless".

WATCH: Mel Booth and Rory Benson discuss Aaron Mooy's tackle on Liam Bridcutt against Leeds

Hackett, who served as an official in the Football League from 1976 to 1994, now writes for you-are-the-ref.com and occasionally appears in their weekly show alongside Alan Biggs and guests such as Mark Lawrenson.

And host Biggs tweeted a text from Hackett claiming Mooy's challenge was without doubt worthy of a red.

Red card - for ref! Text just received from Keith Hackett re Mooy challenge & referee Roger East. #lufc #htafc pic.twitter.com/hN8PIacGtC — Alan Biggs (@AlanBiggs1) September 12, 2016

Mooy went on to score the winner against and, despite the game now being done and dusted, the result could have harsh consequences for Leeds boss Garry Monk - and Mooy could have received a three-game ban had he been sent off.

We may not be able to decide whether Mooy should have been on the pitch, but we're sure glad he was...