"The referee should have been suspended" - former Premier League official on the Aaron Mooy tackle

  • Updated
  • By

The tackle has divided football fans

Aaron Mooy's tackle on Liam Bridcutt during the derby match at Leeds United at the weekend is still a hot topic of debate for football fans.

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett believes the challenge was absolutely worthy of a red card, claiming the referee should have been suspended for not deeming the tackle "reckless".

WATCH: Mel Booth and Rory Benson discuss Aaron Mooy's tackle on Liam Bridcutt against Leeds

Hackett, who served as an official in the Football League from 1976 to 1994, now writes for you-are-the-ref.com and occasionally appears in their weekly show alongside Alan Biggs and guests such as Mark Lawrenson.

And host Biggs tweeted a text from Hackett claiming Mooy's challenge was without doubt worthy of a red.

Mooy went on to score the winner against and, despite the game now being done and dusted, the result could have harsh consequences for Leeds boss Garry Monk - and Mooy could have received a three-game ban had he been sent off.

We may not be able to decide whether Mooy should have been on the pitch, but we're sure glad he was...

Huddersfield Town's Aaron Mooy celebrates scoring the winner against Leeds. Picture by John Rushworth

What David Wagner said about Aaron Mooy ahead of Huddersfield Town trip to Brighton

High-quality choices can help us keep momentum

Huddersfield Town could loan out Kyle Dempsey

The former Carlisle Unied man faces stiff competition in midfield

Aaron Mooy
Huddersfield Town FC

