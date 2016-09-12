Login Register
There's more to come from our squad says Huddersfield Town ace Rajiv van La Parra

Let's not get carried away at this early stage

Rajiv van La Parra has urged Huddersfield Town fans not to get carried away by the club’s best ever start to a season.

Town have five wins and a draw from the first six matches and top the Championship table.

But Dutchman van La Parra – a former Brighton loan player who will want to maintain his current hot form against the Seagulls – insists the league table counts for nothing at this early stage.

Action from Elland Road:

Leeds United 0 Huddersfield Town 1, 10.09.16: Town's Harry Bunn and Leeds United's Charlie Taylor battle for the ball.

“Of course it’s nice to be up there, but we don’t really look seriously at the top of the table,” said the 25-year-old.

“It is still so early in the season and we must take it game by game. I think it is only January before the league takes shape and then we can see who is up there.

“We must keep pushing like we are now and see where that takes us.”

Van La Parra, who made his Town debut in the 4-1 victory at Elland Road last March, made it back-to-back derby wins with the 1-0 success on Saturday.

He said the players were delighted to keep the momentum going after a two-week international break.

Town fans at Elland Road:

Leeds United 0 Huddersfield Town 1, 10.09.16: Huddersfield Town fans at Elland Road.

“You always have to watch how you come back from an international break and most teams struggle but we have come back with a really great win.”

Van La Parra – who played six times for Brighton last year and scored twice – stressed the importance of the fans and said there was a bond between players and supporters that was growing stronger by the game.

“For us it’s good to win games for the fans,” he said. “And if we score goals we want to celebrate with them because they deserve that. That is the right way for us to pay them back.”

The Town squad head to Brighton having had little time for players and fans to savour the victory over Leeds.

“We are flying down to Brighton on Monday evening but it will be a long trip and a really difficult game,” said van La Parra.

“But we have got results at Newcastle, Aston Villa and Leeds. They were really difficult games on paper but it shows what we are capable of.

“The players believe we can do well.”

Previous Articles

