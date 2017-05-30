Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tommy Smith may have left Wembley on crutches but the full-back insists it was worth it to see Huddersfield Town promoted to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old was forced off the field in the 88th minute after being inadvertently clipped from behind by Reading FC forward Yann Kermorgant.

But Town's vice-captain insists any short-term pain he may have experienced pales into insignificance after a 4-3 penalty shoot-out win saw the club return to the top flight for the first time since 1972.

“It's in a boot which is unfortunate, but at this minute I really couldn't care less,” Tommy Smith said.

“The feeling of what I have just witnessed outside takes away anything that has happened to me.

“I'm delighted for the lads, for the club, for the chairman, the fans, everyone involved - what we've done today is a massive achievement.

“Playing the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea next season – it's an incredible feeling for the club and the town as a whole.

“It means everything to them and I don't think it's quite sunk in - I will have to keep reminding myself we're in the Premier League.”

“But we've gone about our business quietly, we've stuck together as a team and as a club and we are there and everyone deserves it.”

David Wagner's men were roared on to victory by over 39,000 supporters throughout the nerve-wracking 120 minutes and resultant penalties with Smith in no doubt they helped the side get over the line.

“They've played a part all season,” remarked Smith. “From day one they've been incredible and they've been a massive part to getting where we are today.

“I don't think they would have thought for one minute they would have seen us promoted though.

“We can only thank them for the support they've given us all season and it's a nice feeling knowing they'll go home happy.”

Town's success this campaign has also been down to a number of astute loan deals by boss Wagner with Izzy Brown and Kasey Palmer (Chelsea), Aaron Mooy (Manchester City) and Danny Ward (Liverpool) all crucial in the achievement of promotion.

And it was the latter who once again rose to the occasion, following up his double penalty save in the semi-final shoot-out win over Sheffield Wednesday, by keeping out Jordan Obita's spot-kick.

“I can't speak highly enough about all the lads who have come in and down a job for us this season,” Smith added.

“Being involved today and seeing the scenes out there at the final whistle they will definitely be interested in being here again next season in the Premier League.”

And what of the Premier League? Could Town continue to defy the odds next term and not only survive but thrive in the top flight?

“We've been written off this season and look what we've achieved,” Smith said.

“We'll probably be written off again next season – that's just how it is.

“'Small Huddersfield' in the Premier League, but why can't we go up and give it a right good go?”