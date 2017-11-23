Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

SKY Sports pundit Tony Cottee has suggested Manchester City's trip to Huddersfield Town could be 'a potential banana skin' for the Premier League giants this weekend.

Pep Guardiola's side look unstoppable so far this season, currently unbeaten in the league and an impressive eight points clear of second-placed Manchester United.

And although former West Ham United and Everton forward doesn't believe City will come unstuck at the John Smith's Stadium, he believes anything can happen – if David Wagner's men are at the top of their game.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Cottee said: “I don't expect Huddersfield Town to beat Manchester City but it is a potential banana skin.

“They need the same application as they had against Manchester United – they've got to raise their game to that level.

“When you play at one of the so-called less glamorous Premier League sides and the big boys come to town, as a player it's a game you look forward to.

“At the start of the season, with all the excitement of getting promoted – the games you look out for and want to play in are the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City.

“They're the games you want to play in and the ones in which you eke a little bit extra out of their performance.

“And if they are all at it individually, and as a team then they will cause problems for Man City."

Sunday's fixture also represents the start of a hectic period for table-topping City with the side set to play 12 games between now and New Year's Eve.

And with John Stones joining Benjamin Mendy on the injury-list and question marks remaining over the long-term fitness of captain Vincent Kompany, it could prove a glimmer of hope for Town.

“With John Stones out, Town have got a bit of hope from a defensive point of view as well,” added Cottee.

“And they have some good players themselves, such as Aaron Mooy, so they've got a little bit in there but they've have all got to be on their game.”