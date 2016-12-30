Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham City boss Gianfranco Zola has been promised up to £11m to spend in January and is ready to raid his old club Chelsea.

Zola has put out feelers to Stamford Bridge to take some of their best youngsters on loan.

It could now see the likes of Chelsea starlets such as Ruben Loftus-Cheek or Dominic Solanke potentially head to the Midlands on loan.

Following the takeover of new Chinese owners Trillion Trophy Asia Limited, Birmingham will also have money to spend on bigger names too.

Another of Huddersfield Town’s Championship rivals, Norwich City, will have to sell stars in January if they are to invest in new players to revive their promotion hopes.

The relegated Canaries have lost eight of their last 10 games – including against Town – to drop out of the top six.

It has made the club’s hush-hush decision to give boss Alex Neil a lucrative new contract in the summer look crazy.

Neil will need a £2m pay-off under the terms of his £1m-a-year deal if he is axed.

City will now have to sell players to generate new funds to invest in signings and potentially pay-off struggling Neil.

It means Republic of Ireland ace Robbie Brady, whose contract expires in 2018, could be sacrificed along with out-of-favour Swiss international defender Timm Klose.

Malaga want Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic to take over as their manager this summer, according to Sky.

The Spanish side parted company with former Tottenham boss Juande Ramos and have placed Marcelo Romero, a member of their technical staff, in charge until the end of the season.

Jokanovic took over at Craven Cottage just after Christmas 2015 and helped them avoid relegation, but his contract runs out at the end of the season.

Aston Villa are interested in signing Arsenal full-back Carl Jenkinson only on a loan deal, though several Premier League sides are interested in an outright transfer deal for the Gunners star.

Villa boss Steve Bruce is looking to bolster his squad as he readies the side for a push for promotion in the second half of the campaign.

Jenkinson is on his wanted list, although according to the BBC, Villa want to take the full-back from Arsenal only on a loan agreement.

The Arsenal defender also has interest from several clubs in the Premier League, who are keen on an outright transfer rather than a loan.

Newcastle United have asked for special permission to enable Christian Atsu to be available for the Blackburn match on Monday.

As it stands, the winger is set to start a training camp with Ghana on that day, in preparation for the African Cup of Nations that kick off on January 14, 2017.

The rules state that players have to be made available 14 days before the tournament start, unless the relevant FA give special permission for a player to turn up late.

Aston Villa have already asked for Jordan Ayew to be able to play against Cardiff City on Monday but, as yet, manager Bruce has not had an answer from the Ghana FA.

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing Charlton Athletic defender Morgan Fox, according to South London Press.

The Owls reportedly made two bids for the 23-year-old in the summer which were both unsuccessful.

The fee was believed to be around £1m, but former boss Russell Slade was desperate to keep Fox at The Valley.

Instead, the South Yorkshire club signed Dutch left-back Urby Emanuelson but the former Ajax player is yet to make his debut.

It now seems Charlton have accepted defeat in retaining the services of their academy product. Fox has been a vital part of the team this season, making 28 appearances.

Besiktas have reportedly signalled their intent to sign Wilfried Bony during the January transfer window.

Bony is currently on loan at Stoke City and was expected to remain there for the remainder of the season, but there is a clause in the Ivorian’s contract which allows parent club Manchester City to negotiate a sale with clubs in the Chinese Super League.