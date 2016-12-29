Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Wagner Revolution really took hold in 2016 and Huddersfield Town fans head into the New Year dreaming of top-flight football for the first time in almost half a century.

Not since 1972, 20 years before the formation of the Premier League, have the club played at the highest level.

But chairman Dean Hoyle and head coach David Wagner have provided the belief that the thrice champions of the 1920s might once again be part of the elite.

While there’s still a long way to go, things have certainly taken a turn for the better this term.

Town finished 19th in the Championship in May, but there were signs that something was stirring as German boss Wagner worked on his full-throttle football.

More than 15,000 took up Hoyle’s cut-price season-card offer, and Town made 13 close-season signings.

They included centre-back Christopher Schindler, who became the club’s new record signing at £1.8m from 1860 Munich.

The visit of Liverpool, led by Wagner’s best mate Jurgen Klopp, drew 21,266 a new high for a Town home friendly.

As for league gates, they average above 20,000, the best figure since the top-flight campaign of 1970/71.

Town made a flying start, and have had two spells as leaders.

Town team have claimed memorable wins at Newcastle United and Norwich City and a draw at Aston Villa – the other club who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Supporters savoured a 1-0 win over Leeds United, Wagner’s second at Elland Road since he took charge in November 2015.

Solid home form has underpinned the promotion challenge, and hopefully there will be plenty more wins to enjoy in the months ahead.

Below first-team level, mention should also be made of Frankie Bunn’s now Town Under 23 side, who were last season’s Professional Development League champions, when the competition was for Under 21 teams.