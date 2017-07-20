Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ever since Christopher Schindler’s SkyBet Championship Play-Off penalty gained promotion, Huddersfield Town have been working hard to make sure the John Smith’s Stadium is ‘Premier League’.

Renovation and improvements have been on-going throughout the summer ahead of the club’s first home game against Newcastle United on Sunday, August 20 (kick-off 1.30pm).

Town’s return to the top-flight for the first time in 45 years has meant a number of logistical issues have had to be addressed before the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea visit West Yorkshire.

From dug-out to gantry via boardroom, take a look at the video to see what changes are being implemented throughout the stadium.

The Revell Ward Main Stand

Both the home and away dug-outs have been brought forward and down to ground level with David Wagner and his backroom staff treated to new seats as well.

There will also be an additional row of seats provided for corporate supporters while there are two new cameras positioned for analysis purposes at the back of the stand.

TV Gantry

The existing TV gantry in the Britannia Rescue Stand was not only too steep and far away from the pitch but held a maximum of only six TV crews.

The gantry is currently being dismantled to make way for a new and extended broadcast area running across the back of the entire stand.

This will provide camera positions for TV coverage for up to 29 different crews, streaming action to 90 million homes across 190 countries.

Boardroom

This is being refurbished to comfortably cater for up to 32 people, providing the best West Yorkshire hospitality for the likes of the Glazers of Manchester United and Chelsea’s Roman Abramovich.

The club's main trophy cabinets will remain in there as well once renovation has been completed.

Media Facilities

The press room has been moved to accommodate a work space for 36 journalists, as well as transforming into a 72-seater press conference area with camera gantry for those all-important post-match interviews.

Although the press box was already up to Premier League standard, catering for 72 working journalists with regulations stating a minimum of 50 seats required, every two seats will now be provided with TV replay screens as well as improved wi-fi connectivity.

A post-match broadcast room is also being established for the likes of SKY and BT Sports, while the outside broadcast area is also moving from the St Andrew’s Car Park to the Gym area at the opposite end of the ground.

On the changes at the John Smith’s Stadium, Town’s Commercial Director Sean Jarvis said: “There’s a lot of work going on at the moment – the media stuff in the Britannia Rescue Stand, the work in the dug-out, the boardroom.

“A lot of activity in every hour of every day, which all counts to make sure we are ready for that first home game on August 20th against Newcastle United.”