Excitement is once again building around West Yorkshire as Huddersfield Town get set for the latest chapter in their Premier League adventure.

After the last home game saw a remarkable win over Manchester United, David Wagner will be hoping his side can repeat the trick against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

The club's home form, and the phenomenal support of their fans, has been crucial in the successful start to the campaign and will continue to be a fundamental factor all the way through until May.

But the special atmosphere and John Smith's Stadium matchday experience has not been created overnight with the club working hard throughout the summer to ensure they were 'Premier League'.

Many logistical challenges have since been met, including an improved press room and press box with TV facilities, a new spacious TV gantry, LED advertisement boards and a moveable segregation barrier.

Alongside the practicalities there is of course the comfort to go with it....

Town are ensuring both the club's hierarchy and visitors are luxuriously catered for with a brand new boardroom as well an exclusive VIP 'Club Town' section directly behind the new dugouts.

Have a look above at the Examiner's exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and gallery ahead of tomorrow afternoon's game.