David Wagner happy to be back in the dugout

WATCH: More still to come from my players, says H

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It wasn't pretty but it won't matter to the 20,584 crowd who witnessed Huddersfield Town's 1-0 SkyBet Championship win over Aston Villa .

Steve Bruce's side made the trip to West Yorkshire in confident mood having won the previous three league outings and came with a game plan to frustrate the fluid football of David Wagner 's men.

The home side looked lacklustre for the majority of the game with Villa arguably having the better of the chances before Tommy Smith broke the deadlock in the 69th minute with a training ground routine.

With the majority of Town's promotion rivals dropping points as well, the win further consolidates the side's position in the play-off mix.

As ever Ben Hall, who runs the Huddersfield Town YouTube channel TerriersTV, was on hand to capture it all with his footage at the top of this page.

Watch his video above and for more from Ben, visit TerriersTV Huddersfield Town home and away Vlogs or tweet @TerriersTV_YT .