Huddersfield Town got back to Sky Bet Championship winning ways with a hard fought 1-0 victory over Aston Villa at the John Smith’s Stadium.

It was Town’s first victory over Villa since 1969 in a spectacle which will not live long in the memory of 20,584 in attendance.

In fact, it was quite a lacklustre performance from David Wagner’s men, who took the spoils thanks to Tommy Smith’s cracking 70th-minute strike, his fourth of the season.

But if Town are to maintain their promotion push, it’s results like this which will be crucial in the final reckoning.

Wagner made three changes from the side which lost to Newcastle United with goalkeeper Danny Ward and Philip Billing missing due to the knocks in that 3-1 defeat (Nahki Wells dropped to the bench).

So in came Joel Coleman for his second league start for Town with Luke Coddington promoted to the bench; Jonathan Hogg started for Billing (who was on the bench) and Collin Quaner played in what was seemingly a tactical ploy to counter Aston Villa’s aerial supremacy.

And it was Town who came out of the traps early – Villa stopper Sam Johnstone making a point blank save from Elias Kachunga after good work down the right from the marauding Tommy Smith, with the forward flagged for offside.

Minutes later Coleman got his first taste of the action, saving a stinging first-time shot from Villa full-back James Bree – calming any lingering doubts there may have been after his error for the third concession against the Magpies.

After that, the opening exchanges were entertaining without either side creating any real clear-cut chances until excellent play from Villa’s Jonathan Kodjia provided Conor Hourihane with a gilt-edged chance which he fired over with the goal at his mercy.

At the other end, Lancashire referee Darren Bond waved away Town’s penalty appeals for a handball after Rajiv van La Parra’s cross was blocked.

But it was Villa who continued to have the best of the first-half chances and would be aggrieved not to go into half-time at least a goal up – Henri Lansbury’s 20-yard strike rebounding off the bar after Albert Adomah glided past defenders.

Wagner’s side looked sluggish and nervy in the opening 45 minutes and the German head coach would have looked for a response immediately after the interval, but it wasn’t forthcoming.The second-half offered little in the way of entertainment in the opening quarter.

With Aston Villa looking robust at the back, winning their previous three league encounters without conceding, it looked as if it would take one moment of brilliance to open up the Villa’s defence.

Sensing a new approach was needed, Wagner sent on Wells for Izzy Brown and the forward’s impact was immediate.

With his first touch he spread the play to his right for Quaner to win a corner – Aaron Mooy pulling the resultant set-piece short to Smith, who ghosted past one Villa player into the box before smashing an unstoppable shot past Johnstone.

Arguably not what Town deserved on their performance, but that will matter little to the 20,000-odd fans who were sparked into life with cries of 'Oh, Tommy Tommy Smith.'

After having the better of the chances, Steve Bruce’s Villa side looked deflated with Jonathan Kodija’s feeble attempt to win a penalty under pressure from Martin Cranie late on summing up the visitors desperation as Town saw out the game, and a comfortable five minutes of added time.